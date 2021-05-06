SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,302. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.23.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

