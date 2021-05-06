SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. 2,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

