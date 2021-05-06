Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,232 shares of company stock worth $20,066,948. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.