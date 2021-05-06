SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 91,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 178,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

