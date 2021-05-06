SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 4,302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 403.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

