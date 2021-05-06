Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.44

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as low as C$4.37. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.41, with a volume of 207,604 shares.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.81%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.