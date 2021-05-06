SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Earnings Results

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 62,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUNS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

