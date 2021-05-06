Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 163% higher against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $80.23 million and $49.16 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047353 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

