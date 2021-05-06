SmartCash (SMART) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $27.04 million and $2.11 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.93 or 0.06058355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.47 or 0.02472774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.62 or 0.00598818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00181886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.00726577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00716336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00498740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004830 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

