SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2,183.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.