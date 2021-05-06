So-Young International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the average volume of 281 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 121,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,146. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SY. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

