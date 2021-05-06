SOC Telemed (TLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

