Soliton (SOLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Soliton to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $376.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.