Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $335.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 77,566 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.66.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.