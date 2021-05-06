Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $$1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

