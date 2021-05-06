Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $$1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
