Space Cow Boy Hits Market Cap of $370,333.26 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $370,333.26 and approximately $13,252.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00019908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

