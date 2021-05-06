Spaceswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

