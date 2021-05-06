Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.64. Spark Energy shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 600,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $346.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spark Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,895 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

