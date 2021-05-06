SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 853,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,733. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

