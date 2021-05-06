Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of SNMSF stock remained flat at $$33.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

