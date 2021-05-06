Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

TOY stock traded up C$2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.53. 276,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,411. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$47.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

