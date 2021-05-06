Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.870-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.87-2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 2,597,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

