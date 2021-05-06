SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 179,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. SPX has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

