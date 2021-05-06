Stakinglab Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,036.45 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004840 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 262% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

