Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.89 Per Share

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 72.63 ($0.95) on Thursday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £288.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.11.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

