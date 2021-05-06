Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.89 Per Share

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 72.63 ($0.95) on Thursday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £288.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.11.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile
