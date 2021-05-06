Starname Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $645,868.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded 162.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

