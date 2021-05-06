Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

