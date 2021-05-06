State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,811 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

