Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,092.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $25,092.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001636 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021202 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,497,934 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

