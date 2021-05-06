Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

