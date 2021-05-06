Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$36.61. 299,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.78. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

