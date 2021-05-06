Stellar (XLM) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and approximately $4.14 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00270580 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.79 or 0.01159025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,222 coins and its circulating supply is 23,044,010,605 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

