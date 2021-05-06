Stifel Nicolaus Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $11.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECNCF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

