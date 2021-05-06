Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $175.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.16. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $115.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

