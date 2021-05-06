Stifel Nicolaus Trims Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Target Price to $48.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

OTCMKTS:BADFF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

