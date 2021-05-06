Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,509 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,174.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

