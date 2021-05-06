Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

