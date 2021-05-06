Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.