Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.
SLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.
TSE SLF traded down C$1.09 on Thursday, hitting C$66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,171. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.48. The firm has a market cap of C$38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.
In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
