Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

TSE SLF traded down C$1.09 on Thursday, hitting C$66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,171. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.48. The firm has a market cap of C$38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

