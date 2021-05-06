Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SURF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,292. The company has a market cap of $326.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SURF. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.