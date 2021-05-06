Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 9344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

