Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. 498,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,953. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.18.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

