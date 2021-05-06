SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $17.12 or 0.00030361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

