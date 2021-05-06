SVB Leerink Comments on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

