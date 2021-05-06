SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.