Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Swingby has a market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00247480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,436,778 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.