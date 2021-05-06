Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) PT Raised to $50.00

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 120,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

