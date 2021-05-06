Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.36

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and traded as high as $13.09. Sylogist shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

