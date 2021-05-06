Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.30. 537,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.92.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

