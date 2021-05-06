SYNC Network Achieves Market Cap of $8.50 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $32,232.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.22 or 0.00815841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.96 or 0.02240183 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 139,129,941 coins and its circulating supply is 114,196,003 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

